Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 3/28/18

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit and Campground Permit – Recreational Vehicle Park, Lake Almanor Peninsula

Brett and Patricia Womack, Property owners

This project is a Special Use Permit and Campground permit for an 8-space RV park proposed to be located at 410 Peninsula Drive, Lake Almanor Peninsula, Plumas County, CA; APN 104-072-006-000; T28N/R8E/Section 19, MDM. A Special Use Permit is required under the Recreation Commercial (R-C) zoning.

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements of state and local agencies, serve to address any possible impacts.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 2836213.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l.

Published CP

March 28, 2018|