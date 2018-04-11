Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 4/11/18

Lake Almanor Property Sale

East Mountain Ridge Road

T.S. No.: 2017-03154-CA

A.P.N.:102-341-010-000

Property Address: 629 East Mountain Ridge Road, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Stephen A. Hamilton and Nora I Hamilton, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 11/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0010480 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California,

Date of Sale: 04/25/2018 at 11:00 AM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN ST, QUINCY, CA 95971

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 132,091.61

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 629 East Mountain Ridge Road, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

A.P.N.: 102-341-010-000

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 132,091.61.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03154-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Date: March 26, 2018

_________________________________

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. 44, Scott Dulgar, P.O. Box 2088, Chester, CA 96020.

Items for sale will include household & miisc., tools.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:30 a.m., at 272 Black Oak Drive, Chester, CA 96020.

/s/Beverly Emerson,

Storage Manager

