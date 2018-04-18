Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 4/18/18

Lake Almanor Property Sale

East Mountain Ridge Road

T.S. No.: 2017-03154-CA

A.P.N.:102-341-010-000

Property Address: 629 East Mountain Ridge Road, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/21/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Stephen A. Hamilton and Nora I Hamilton, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS

Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC

Deed of Trust Recorded 11/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0010480 in book –, page– and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California,

Date of Sale: 04/25/2018 at 11:00 AM

Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN ST, QUINCY, CA 95971

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 132,091.61

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE:

All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as:

More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 629 East Mountain Ridge Road, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

A.P.N.: 102-341-010-000

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above.

The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is:

$ 132,091.61.

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.

The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03154-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary

C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237

Ventura, CA 93003

Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

Date: March 26, 2018

_________________________________

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published CP

April 4, 11, 18, 2018|

Property Sale

Bailey Creek Dr., Lake Almanor

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 300W-067062 Title Order No. 05823842 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03-27-2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 05-09-2018 at 11:00 AM, PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded 04-02-2014 as Instrument 2014-0001862 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, executed by: DANIEL R CARRANZA, A MARRIED MAN, as Trustor, ”MERS” MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC, WAS THE ORIGINAL BENEFICIARY, ACTING SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR LENDER, SUMMIT FUNDING INC., ITS SUCCESSOR AND OR ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, will sell at public auction the trustor’s interest in the property described below, to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. The sale will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to the Deed of Trust. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $216,363.39(estimated) Street address and other common designation of the real property purported as: 397 BAILEY CREEK DRIVE , LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 APN Number: 103-170-018 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The following statements; NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS and NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER are statutory notices for all one to four single family residences and a courtesy notice for all other types of properties. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call NATIONWIDE POSTING & PUBLICATION at (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case 300W-067062. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. DATE: 04-05-2018 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (916) 939-0772, OR VISIT WEBSITE: www.nationwideposting.com PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC, AS TRUSTEE (408)-370-4030 LINDA KIDDER-ADLESON, VICE PRESIDENT PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0330039 To: CHESTER PROGRESSIVE PUB: 04/18/2018, 04/25/2018, 05/02/2018

Published CP

April 18, 25, May 2, 2018|

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

NOTICE OF INTENT

Release of an Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Lassen Volcanic National Park North Fork Feather River Headwaters Fire Management Project

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) has released for public review the Initial Study and Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) for the Lassen Volcanic National Park (Lassen NP) North Fork Feather River Headwaters Fire Management Project. SNC would provide $492,134 to fund the project, which includes fuels reduction activities on 1,940 acres throughout three sites in Lassen NP. There is a need to reduce high fuel loadings and overstocked conditions in the park to maintain forest health; mitigate risk of catastrophic high-intensity fire to human lives, property, and the forest; and promote watershed resilience for climate adaptation. The fuels reduction activities would reduce fuel accumulation, reduce the risk of high intensity wildfire, and restore a diverse forest composition and structure over multiple years.

Project Location: The project is located on three sites within Lassen NP: Project Site 1 and Project Site 2 are located in the upper reaches of Warner Valley in Shasta and Plumas Counties, which can be accessed via Warner Valley Road from the south; Project Site 3 is located along the northwestern edge of Juniper Lake in Lassen County, which can be accessed from Juniper Lake Road.

Environmental Effects: SNC has prepared an IS/MND pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15063 and 15071. SNC has studied the effects the proposed project may have on the environment. Based on the IS, mitigation imposed, and environmental protection measures that have been incorporated into the project before release of the proposed IS/MND for public review, the project would not result in significant environmental impacts. Therefore, an IS/MND is proposed for compliance with the requirements of CEQA.

Where You Come In: As lead agency under CEQA, SNC is releasing the IS/MND for public review and comments. The document is available for a 30-day public review period from April 18, 2018 to May 18, 2018.

Where to Review the Environmental Document and Provide Comments: Formal comments regarding the IS/MND may be submitted in writing via U.S. mail or email any time during the public review period. Written comments regarding the scope and content of information in the IS/MND or any questions regarding the document should be submitted no later than May 18, 2018. Comments may be sent to:

Shannon Ciotti

Grant Program Coordinator

Sierra Nevada Conservancy

1521 Blocker Drive #205

Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 823-4689

Email: [email protected]

Copies of the IS/MND, and the documents referenced in the IS/MND, are available for public review during regular business hours at the office of SNC identified above.

Digital copies of the IS/MND are available online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/other-assistance/prop1-grantprog

Paper copies of the IS/MND are also available for public review at:

Chester Library

210 1st Avenue

Chester, CA 96020

Ph. (530) 258-2742

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed project is scheduled during the SNC Governing Board meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2018 in Bishop. The meeting location will be posted a month prior to the meeting online at: www.sierranevada.ca.gov/our-board/board-meetings

Published LCT

April 17, 2018|

Published CP

April 18, 2018|