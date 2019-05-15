Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 5/15/19

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JEFFRY EDWARD LESER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00073

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jeffry Edward LeSer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JEFFRY EDWARD LESER to Proposed name: JEFFREY EDWARD LESEUR.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: May 29, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Chester Progressive.

Date: April 4, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: April 4, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By M. Bastian, Deputy Clerk

Published CP

April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 2019|

Westwood Property Sale

Deep Forest Road

File No. – 17-11541APN – 102-301-016-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER LAKE ALMANOR COUNTRY CLUB (ASSOCIATION) COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT (LIEN) DATED 12-08-2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 05-22-2019 at 11:00 AM, Outside the East Entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, (Trustee) 990 Reserve Drive #208, Roseville, CA 95678, (877) 282-4991 under and pursuant to Lien, recorded 12-14-2017 as Instrument 2017-0007083 Book – – Page – – of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, CA, WILL CAUSE TO BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION to the highest bidder for cash, cashier‚s check/cash equivalent or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale) the property owned by PATRICK JOSEPH DAILEY AND KYMBERLY LYN LUCERO, situated in said County, describing the land therein: A.P.N.: 102-301-016-000The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 619 DEEP FOREST ROAD WESTWOOD, CA 96137 AKA LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. File No. – 17-11541 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the sums due under the Lien. The estimated total unpaid balance at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee‚s Sale is $13,272.35. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE 90-DAY POST-SALE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION AS SET FORTH IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(B). Association heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the Association, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com for information, using the file number assigned to this case: 17-11541. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. DATE: April 11, 2019 ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, Trustee TABETHA CISNEROS, Authorized Signature

Published CP

May 1, 8, 15, 2019|

Chester Property Sale

Cross Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-18-9928-CS Order # 180451938-CA-VOI [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/14/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): LAURIE SHAWLES, AND DAVID SHAWLES JR, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 9/25/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0007972 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 6/5/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: East Entrance of the Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $60,527.52 The purported property address is: 495 CROSS ST CHESTER, CA 96020 Assessor’s Parcel No. 100-132-013 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case CA-18-9928-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. Date: 5/1/2019 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: (800) 280-2832 or Login to: WWW.AUCTION.COM Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4692641 05/15/2019, 05/22/2019, 05/29/2019

Published CP

May 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2019/2020, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, on June 12, 2019, at the hour of 4:00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

Signed /s/ Gary Pini

Fire Chief of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District

Published CP

May 15, 22, 2019|

Special Vacancy Notice

This notice is to announce a vacancy occurred on the following board: Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District to fill the vacancy of Darrel Garcia whose term ends on December 6, 2019.

The remaining Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District Board Members plan to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Darrel Garcia. The appointed individuals will hold office until the next Uniform District Election.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, these appointments can be made on or after June 11, 2019.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the District office at (530) 596-3458 or (530) 259-2306.

May 13, 2019

Date Posted

Signed /s/ Gary Pini, Fire Chief

Published CP

May 15, 22, 2019|