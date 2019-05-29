Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 5/29/19

TChester Property Sale

Cross Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-18-9928-CS Order # 180451938-CA-VOI [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/14/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): LAURIE SHAWLES, AND DAVID SHAWLES JR, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 9/25/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0007972 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 6/5/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: East Entrance of the Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $60,527.52 The purported property address is: 495 CROSS ST CHESTER, CA 96020 Assessor’s Parcel No. 100-132-013 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case CA-18-9928-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. Date: 5/1/2019 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: (800) 280-2832 or Login to: WWW.AUCTION.COM Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4692641 05/15/2019, 05/22/2019, 05/29/2019

Published CP

May 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Chester Property Sale

Main Street

TSG No.: 8750038 TS No.: CA1900284810 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 100-042-025/100-042-028/100-042-037 Property Address: 176 176D 180 182 MAIN ST CHESTER, CA 96020 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/22/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/11/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 09/26/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0007053, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of California. Executed by: JOHN S. NICOLI AND JACQUELINE L. NICOLI, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 100-042- 025/100-042-028/100-042-037 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 176 176D 180 182 MAIN ST, CHESTER, CA 96020 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 380,885.58. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web search.nationwideposting.com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900284810 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0353411 To: CHESTER PROGRESSIVE 05/22/2019, 05/29/2019, 06/05/2019

Published CP

May 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2019/2020, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Fire District Office, 801C Golf Club Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 801C Golf Club Road, on June 19, 2019, at the hour of 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

Signed /s/ Gary Pini

Fire Chief of the Peninsula Fire Protection District

Published CP

May 22, 28, 2019|

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California.

10:00 a.m.

Trailhead Subdivision Reversion to Acreage (Government Code 66499)

Plumas County Planning and Building Services has received an application from Plumas Bank, owner of the Trailhead Subdivision property, to eliminate the existing approved subdivision resulting in one legal parcel.

This project is located on Forest Meadows Loop, off Big Cove Road, Lake Almanor Peninsula, Unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APNs 103-480-001-000 through 103-480-044-000; T28N/R18E/Sec.18, MDM

This project is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act under Section 15061(b)(3).

For further information on the above hearing contact: Rebecca Herrin, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213.

If you challenge the above projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to the Zoning Administrator, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971

Published CP

May 29, 2019|