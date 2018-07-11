Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 7/11/18

Estate of Blackney

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Francine Louise Blackney, decedent

Case Number PR18-00035

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Francine L. Blackney, Francine Louise Blackney

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Mark E. Blackney in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Mark E. Blackney be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 23, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jonathan L. Petty, 7636 N. Ingram Avenue, Suite 111, Fresno, CA 93711, (559) 374-2223, SBN: 271406

Published CP

July 3, 11, 18, 2018|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of Stephanie Marie Metzger for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00137

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Stephanie Marie Metzger filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: STEPHANIE MARIE METZGER to Proposed name: STEPAHNIE MARIE RAKER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Aug. 13, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Feather River Bulletin.

Date: June 21, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 21, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Published CP

July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, 2018|