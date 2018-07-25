Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 7/25/18

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of Stephanie Marie Metzger for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV18-00137

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Stephanie Marie Metzger filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: STEPHANIE MARIE METZGER to Proposed name: STEPHANIE MARIE RAKER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Aug. 13, 2018

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Feather River Bulletin.

Date: June 21, 2018.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 21, 2018

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Recycling Facility

Jon and Yvonne Montgomery, property owner

This project is a Special Use Permit for a recycling center to be located at 689 Main Street , Chester, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 100-202-017-000; T28N/R7E/Section 7, MDM. The Special Use Permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.2002(b)(1).

This project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines [Section 15061(b)(3)] as Plumas County Codes reflected in Special Use Permit conditions, as well as permitting requirements of state and local agencies, serve to address any possible impacts.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Assistant Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected].

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

