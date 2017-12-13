Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 12/13/17

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE

In re the Estate of Robert E. Lund

Case No. RP16806999

Superior Court of the State of California

County of Alameda

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to confirmation by this court (located at 2120 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, in Department 201), on January 30, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., or thereafter within the time allowed by law, LILLIAN LUND, as Administrator of the Estate of Robert E. Lund, will sell at private sale to the highest and best net bidder, on the terms and conditions stated below, all right, title and interest of the decedent at the time of death and all right, title, and interest that the estate has acquired in addition to that of the decedent at the time of death, in the real property located in PLUMAS COUNTY, California. The property is commonly referred to as 1301 Peninsular Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137 (APN: 102-054-003), and is more fully described as follows:

The real property situated in the UNINCORPORATED AREA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, County of Plumas, LOT 77, in BLOCK 2, as shown on the MAP of LAKE ALMANOR COUNTRY CLUB, UNIT #4, Filed August 9th, 1959, in the Office of the PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER in BOOK 2 of MAPS at PAGE 5.

The property will be sold subject to current taxes, covenants, restrictions, reservations, rights, rights of way, and easements of record. The property is to be sold on an “as is” basis, except for title. The personal representative has given an exclusive listing to JOHN DEJONG of Lake Almanor Brokers, 452 Peninsula Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137. Bids or other offers are invited for this property. They must be in writing and can be mailed to Cara E. Lankford of the KORN LAW GROUP, attorney for the Administrator, located at 23 Altarinda Road, Suite 215, Orinda, CA 94563 or delivered to Cara E. Lankford personally, at any time after December 13, 2017 of this notice and before any sale is made. The property will be sold on the following terms: Cash, or part cash and part credit, the terms of such credit to be acceptable to the undersigned and to the court, 10% of the amount of the bid to accompany the offer by certified check, and the balance to be paid on confirmation of sale by the court. Taxes, rents, operating and maintenance expenses, homeowners/country club dues, and premiums on insurance acceptable to the purchaser shall be prorated as of the date of the recording of the conveyance. Escrow charges, examination of title, recording of conveyance, transfer taxes, and any title insurance shall beat the expense of the purchaser. The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids. For further information and bid forms, contact attorney Cara E. Lankford, as follows:

Cara E. Lankford, KORN LAW GROUP, 23 Altarinda Road, Suite 215, Orinda, CA 94563; Telephone: 925-253-1808; Fax: 925-386-0831.

/s/Lillian Lund, Administrator of the Estate of Robert E. Lund

Date: Dec. 1, 2017

KORN LAW GROUP

/s/Cara E. Lankford, attorneys for Administrator Lillian Lund.

Date: Dec. 1, 2017

Published CP,

Dec. 13, 20, 27, 2017|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage units:

Unit No. 12B and 37, Lillian Mockles, 3833 8th Ave., San Diego, CA 92103.

Items for sale will include household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, 2 p.m., at 480 Black Oak, Chester, CA 96020.

/s/ Beverly Emerson, Manager

McNeill Security Storage

Published CP

Dec. 6, 13, 2017|

Request for Bids

SENECA HEALTHCARE DISTRICT REQUEST FOR BIDS FOR CONSULTING/PROJECT MANAGER SERVICES INVOLVING THE PLANNING AND CONSTRUCTION FOR THE PROPOSED NEW HEALTHCARE FACILITY

SENECA HEALTHCARE DISTRICT invites sealed proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide consulting/project managing services for the planning and construction of the proposed new healthcare facility. Go to senecahospital.org to find the scope of practice for this position. Minimum Requirements will be 3-5 years’ experience in commercial construction preferably with hospitals or other public facilities such as schools or government buildings. Must have experience working with OSHPD (Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development) Bids will be in the form of an Hourly service fee.

Sealed proposals will be received by the Seneca Healthcare District Administrative Office, Attn: Linda Wagner CEO, at 199 Reynolds Rd Chester CA by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Seneca Healthcare District reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For Seneca Healthcare District

Linda McCurdy – Director of Environmental Services

Published CP

December 13, 2017|