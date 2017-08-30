Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 8/30/17

SPECIAL VACANCY NOTICE

This notice is to announce two vacancies occurred on the following board: Hamilton Branch Fire Proteçtion District to fill vacancies of Bruce McGillivray whose term ends on December 2017 and Dennis Clark whose term ends on December 6, 2019.

The remaining Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District Board Members plan to fill the vacancies created by the resignation of Bruce McGillivray and Dennis Clark. The appointed individuals will hold office until the next Uniform District Election.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, these appointments can be made on or after September 12, 2017.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the District office at (530) 596-3458 or (530) 259-2306.

Date Posted: August 10, 2017

Signed: Gary Pini, Fire Chief

Aug. 23, Aug. 30, 2017|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

ADVERTISEMENT EXTENDED

Advertisement has been extended due to correction made to the Specified Road Design Package.

The Mudplant MP Reoffer II Sale is located within T28N R6E Sec. 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16; T27N R6E Sec. 2; T29N R6E Sec. 1, 11, 12, 13; T29N R7E Sec. 5, 6, 7, 8, 17, 18; MDM. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen National Forest, Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 09/06/2017 for an estimated volume of 29088 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 8580 ton of Combined Softwood grn bio cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Almanor Ranger District 900 E. Hwy 36 Chester, Ca 96020: Phone (530) 258-2141 or Lassen National Forest Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130: Phone (530) 257-2151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Aug. 29, 2017|

Aug. 30, 2017|