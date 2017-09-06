Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 9/06/17

SPECIAL VACANCY NOTICE

This notice is to announce two vacancies occurred on the following board: Hamilton Branch Fire Proteçtion District to fill vacancies of Bruce McGillivray whose term ends on December 2017 and Dennis Clark whose term ends on December 6, 2019.

The remaining Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District Board Members plan to fill the vacancies created by the resignation of Bruce McGillivray and Dennis Clark. The appointed individuals will hold office until the next Uniform District Election.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, these appointments can be made on or after September 12, 2017.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the District office at (530) 596-3458 or (530) 259-2306.

Date Posted: August 10, 2017

Signed: Gary Pini, Fire Chief

Published CP

Aug. 23, Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 2017|