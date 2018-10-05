Chester Volcanoes blaze

The traveling Volcano football team took Chester all the way to win a thrilling game that ended 7-0. Friday Night Lights Football was broadcast live by Sierra Broadcasting for the pleasure of the home listeners. The Modoc Braves hosted the Chester Volcanoes on Sept. 21 in Modoc.

Michael Bereznak raced toward the touchdown with his feet lifted above the ground as he scored the only touchdown of the game on a pass play thrown by CHS sophomore quarterback Kameron Stelzreide. Bereznak had two previous rushing touchdowns in the game, however they were both called back due to penalties.

The Modoc Braves had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes left in the game. It was first and goal on the Chester 7–yard line, but Chester’s stellar defense held them on four straight plays to end the game with the victory.

The Volcanoes had this past week off with no game, but will take on the Burney Raiders on Friday, Oct. 5, in front of the Chester fans on their home field, starting at 7 p.m. The Raiders are 0-5 this season and the Vols have a 4-1 record. This game and the following four, are all conference games and will mean much for the Chester Volcanoes.

The CHS boys will face Maxwell, their rival Quincy, Fall River and lastly, Biggs. So far the only team that has gotten the best of Chester this season has been the Etna Bulldogs. Etna is also running on a 4-1 record having lost to the Hoopa Valley Warriors in a non-league contest. Etna is 3-0 in the league. Chester is 2-1 in the league and will not see the Bulldogs again until the two teams likely meet in playoffs.

Volcano Football

10/05 vs. Burney 7 p.m.

10/12 at Maxwell

10/19 at Quincy 6 p.m.

10/26 at Fall River

11/02 vs. Biggs 7 p.m.