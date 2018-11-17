Chester win propels Vols to semifinals

The CHS football team burned right through the fury of the Maxwell Panthers in last Friday night’s NSCIF quarterfinals in Chester. The Volcanoes were expected to win the contest Nov. 9, but the margin was wider than state rankings had forecast.

The victory brought the CHS overall record to 8-3. The Vols will be doing their best to maintain momentum as they head out to face the rough and ready Wolverines in Biggs this Friday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

The game promises to be exciting on many levels. One, it is the only obstacle standing between either of these top teams and the final Northern Section Championship challenge. Two, the Volcanoes finished the Cascade Valley League in tied with the Wolverines. Three, Biggs will be on their home field in front of their loyal fans; and although both teams were 5-3 at the end of the regular season, four, the CHS overall tally of 8-3 is better than Biggs, overall at 5-5.

Now the two teams will have a chance to settle the score once and for all as they face each other in the 2018 NSCIF semifinals.

CHS season

08/24 Modoc 14-7 (W)

08/31 Quincy 20-6 (W)

09/07 Etna 25-7 (L)

09/14 Portola 37-14 (W)

09/21 Modoc 7-0 (W)

10/05 Burney 47-14 (W)

10/12 Maxwell 16-6 (W)

10/19 Quincy 21-12 (W)

10/26 Fall River 43-0 (L)

11/02 Biggs 28-14 (L)

11/09 Maxwell 21-0 (W)

11/16 Biggs, we shall see!