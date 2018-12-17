Chester woman collects Christmas ornament and decor

“A few years ago I counted over 500 ornaments that I have collected over several years,” that decorate her home, remarked Karyn Merriman of Chester.

It all started some 50 years ago when she made some ornaments for her great grandmother from her old costume jewelry, and soon after started buying hand blown glass angels when Merriman’s daughter was born and each year until she graduated high school.

“Through the years friends and family members added to my collection with ceramic items and glass birds or Santas, including Nativity scenes.”

Merriman said many of the ornaments and decorations are made from pasta, egg cartons and wood. “A lot of the décor was bought from yard sales,” she added.

“I prefer handmade decorations, and small souvenirs from my travels, such as wooden turtles from the Galapagos Islands, mittens from Alaska, shells from Hawaii, hand-painted eggs from Budapest, and miniature stein from Germany.”

She noted that the tree features at least a dozen “ornamotions” and numerous shiny-mirrored balls, hummingbirds, and glass angels, “so the tree really comes alive and sparkles.”

The “Village” is made up of a number of diminutive items such as miniature buildings collected over time with a mirror “ice skate rink” along with several tiny twirling figures “that my dad gave me 25 years ago.”