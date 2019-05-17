Chester wrestling team earns medals

The Chester Youth Wrestling team took part in the Chester Youth Wrestling Tournament with more than a dozen other schools inside Chester High School’s Adamson Gymnasium on March 23.

The six-hour tourney consisted of teams of the Mountain Wrestling League, which includes Chester, Fall River, Burney, Modoc, Bieber, and team members from a number of other schools.

“We’re actually part of two different leagues,” explained Head Coach Jason Pleau, the second being the Valley Wrestling League, which is composed of teams from Redding, Chico, Corning and Orland to name a few.

He said the Chester team started practice back at the end of November of last year.

“I’m super proud of the whole team,” he enthused, coaching around 26 wrestlers who span a range of ages from 4 to 14 and both genders.

Pleau noted the team is gone most weekends over a six-month period for a different tournament to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

“They all stuck through what is a long season,” Pleau said, with a number of team members taking first place in their category. “We had three kids who placed at the state tournament in Fresno: Talon Pleau, Parker Montgomery and Carson Greenaway. Plus we had two other kids from Chester: London Pleau, who took fifth place, and Carson Greenaway, who took third place at the nationals in Reno during the Reno Worlds tournament in April, wrestling in competition that saw a total of over 2,800 wrestlers from 38 states,” added Pleau.

Currently, the Chester Youth Wrestling Team practices in a room provided at Chester High. However, the room isn’t as large as Pleau and the team would like, so “We’re looking for a larger space.” Anyone in the community who might be able to provide a space larger than 30 feet by 30 feet can contact Pleau at 249-6169.

Pleau, who has been coaching for around seven years, also wanted to give a special thanks to his assistant coaches, Marty McGreal, Jason Haver and Brian Rogers.

“I’d also like to thank all the parents who volunteered at the tournament making sure everything ran really smoothly.”