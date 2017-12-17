Chili fundraiser for CASA a success

CASA, the Plumas Court Appointed Special Advocate program, hosted the CASA Cowboy Chili Cook-off on Nov. 17 at the Quincy Elks Lodge. The event attracted close to 100 people and raised over $2,000 for the local CASA program.

The crowd enjoyed entertainment by local band Diva and the Devils who generously donated their musical talents. Some brave attendees even got up to dance when the hall cleared enough after the chili tasting.

The chili tasting was a real crowd-pleaser, with many coming back for seconds and thirds. The baked potato bar and sundae bar were also big hits and ensured that no one left hungry.

The winner of the Chili Cook-off was Rev. Matt Warren with his “Anti-Chili,” which had “no beans, no beef and no tomatoes.” Warren received a cash prize of $100. Runner-up — by one vote — was Kelly Holland with her venison “Field to Table” chili. Holland received a CASA duffle bag as a prize. Many other delicious chili entries included vegan, turkey, chorizo and more.

The winner of the 50/50 Drawing was Aimee Heaney, with half the pot being $123, part of which she generously donated back to the CASA Program.

CASA representatives gave special thanks go to the musicians, Diva and the Devils, that includes Amy Bennett, Wayne Cartwright, Robert Johnson, David Mitchell and Tony Alhino.

The Chili Cook-off entrants were Chris Peters, Teresia Visser, Warren, Lorrie Bennett, Holland, Jim Webb, Krissy Bauer from The Knook and Chef Mike Miller from FRC.

Those who donated Silent Auction items included Quincy Elks Lodge, Quincy High School artists (who previously painted chairs), Great Northern Hair Company, Plumas Arts, Forest Stationers, The Knook, Grizzly Grill, Paradise Mexican Grill, Quincy Natural Foods Co-op, Rev. Donna Wood, Cindy Edwards, Lisa Tanner, Margaret and Joseph Munoz, Michael Bagley, Gina Rock, Pandora Valle and Pastor Kendrah Fredricksen.

Other in-kind donations came from Emily Brock, Caron Chance, Community United Methodist Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church.

CASA Board members, who worked diligently before, during and after the event, include Michael Bagley, Scott Cash, Carolyn Dowdy, Margaret Munoz, Gina Rock, Andrew Davis, Justina Anderson, Barb Sidener and Plumas CASA Program Manager Kendrah Fredricksen.

To find out more about the CASA Program, visit facebook.com/plumascasa, its website pcirc1.org/plumas-casa or call 283-2227.

Plumas CASA is a program of Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center.