CHP and candy canes Thursday
East Quincy residents should be on the lookout for the California Highway Patrol on Thursday evening, Dec. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. Officer Eric Logan said that officers will be driving and walking the streets of East Quincy playing Christmas carols and distributing candy canes in the neighborhood. This is becoming a tradition for the local CHP office, with the officers choosing a different neighborhood each year to visit.
Oh good. I was afraid I missed you all. We look forward to you coming by. Good job, please keep it up. Merry Christmas to you all. Jim and Jodi Hogg