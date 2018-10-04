CHP conducts pedestrian safety enforcement in town

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol recently conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that focused on motorists and pedestrians that failed to yield the right-of-way or who took unsafe and illegal actions.

Pedestrian safety is a key issue in the community, and the CHP is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws to protect the citizens.

On Sept. 27, a pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted on Lawrence Street in Quincy, focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws. Because of this effort, seven citations were issued, 11 warnings were issued and an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety.

The CHP strongly encourages members of the community to follow basic safe practices:

– Drivers should be on the lookout for and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

– Drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.

– Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It’s against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street.

– Pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks or intersections wherever possible. This is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

– Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver, and make certain cars are yielding before crossing. Having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention. Remember, pedestrians don’t have armor!

– Pedestrians should wear bright colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness — Be visible!

The CHP is committed to doing its part to keep the community safe. CHP urges every member of the community to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.

For additional information, contact the Quincy CHP Area Office’s Public Information Officer De La Montanya at 283-1100.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.