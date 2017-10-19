CHP officer arrested on domestic violence charges

The closure of the Pioneer campus in East Quincy today was related to a report of possible domestic violence. This afternoon, Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood issued a press release announcing the arrest of California Highway Patrol Officer Robert “Kip” Hymas on charges of assault and domestic violence. Hymas is being held on $250,000 bail in the county jail. Hagwood said that there was “no specific threat to the school, staff or students” but the campus was closed “out of an abundance of caution based on an association with the school.”

Lt. Sarah Richards, commander of the Quincy office of the CHP, where Hymas has worked since 2003, said, “The CHP takes any allegation of misconduct by its employees very seriously. The CHP is fully cooperating with the investigating agency and is conducting its own administrative investigation into the allegations.”

Richards said that Hymas was arrested for crimes that occurred while he was off duty, and while the investigations are being conducted, he will be on administrative leave.

“The CHP is a proud and professional organization,” Richards said. “I want to emphasize to the public that the alleged conduct of this employee does not reflect the values, hard work, dedication and professionalism of the CHP and its more than 11,000 employees, who proudly work each day to provide the best in safety, service, and security to the people of California.”

Hymas is scheduled to be arraigned in Plumas County Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 23.