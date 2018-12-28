Christmas Angels deliver toys to local families

Several members of the Lake Almanor Elks and their spouses, collectively known as the Christmas Angels, converged on the Lake Almanor Elks Lodge in Old Town Chester to volunteer to wrap gifts Dec. 19, for delivery to a number of local families and their children in the Lake Almanor Basin, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Colorful gift-wrapping paper and an assortment of items, particularly toys, were strewn across a row of tables, laid out in the main room of the lodge that stretched from the front door to the kitchen.

Jane Scott, one of the team members helping to bring that extra bit of joy to area residents, said this is the 12th season that the Christmas Angels program has handed out presents as well as delivering warm winter clothing and food baskets to families in need.

In addition, this year the Christmas Angels program will be providing many of the same sort of items for five families from the town of Paradise who have relocated to Chester after losing everything in the recent Camp Fire tragedy.

Money for the purchase of merchandise and food comes from community donations and fundraisers held throughout the year, including the annual Christmas Angels soup tasting supper every October.

Scott said the Christmas Angels are very thankful to the community for its generosity by participating in the groups’ fundraisers and through monetary donations.

She also praised local merchants for the donated items they give away for the silent auctions and drawings during the yearly fundraisers.

Last but not least, she thanked the Elks members and their significant others who are more than happy to offer their assistance to the Christmas Angels’ mission, adding that their efforts come from the heart so others who may be less fortunate receive an added dose of Christmas cheer.