CHS carnival saw large attendance

By any measure, the fourth annual Chester High Carnival, held inside the Adamson Gymnasium on April 13, was a huge success based on the large crowds of kids and parents that attended the festivities, noted chairperson Jennifer Branch, who, together with a committee of parents, helped organize the late afternoon event.

Plenty of carnival games kept youngsters happily occupied, featuring such attractions as a football toss through a hanging tire, duck and alien shooting galleries, face painting, and a fishing booth where kids reeled in prizes from behind a barrier, plus a lot more.

Kids had the opportunity to walk around in a numbered circle during the “Cake Walk,” freezing in place when the music stopped to win baked goods if they find themselves standing on the winning number.

Brought back this year by popular demand was an ice cream sundae bar, where kids made their own sundaes, including an assortment of candy available where the excited tykes could select different candies that they packaged to take home using their pre-bought tickets

There was also a “junk” booth this year, where kids played a tossing game to win various items that had been donated from local thrift stores in town.

Not only did kids make the rounds to win various prizes, they also enjoyed having their futures foretold by teacher Celeste “Lady Fortune Teller” Higby inside a tent set up inside the gymnasium.

The gym’s concession kitchen, serving such delicacies as hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, baked potatoes, pizza and soft drinks, saw a constant flow of business too.

“We did very well this year,” said Branch, noting that over 100 kids and their parents showed up from both local schools and from surrounding areas. “Everyone had a blast!”

She said she was grateful to the community who supported the carnival, as well as the seniors who manned the game booths.

The yearly fundraiser has become a tradition to raise money for a special senior trip the week of graduation. The location of the trip is kept under wraps as a surprise by teaching staff.