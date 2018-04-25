CHS hatchery grant and student scholarship presentation

Chester High School teacher Dallas Tognotti announced some exciting news for the Chester Jr./Sr. High School’s fish hatchery program. Three of the school’s aquaculture students earned $3,000 scholarships March 12 to support their future academic endeavors, and the school’s fish hatchery earned a $5,000 grant for hatchery maintenance, management and improvements.

The North West Fish Culture Concepts executive committee and the Fish Culture Section of the American Fisheries Society awarded the scholarships.

The NWFCC is an annual meeting and workshop for public fish culture professionals and scientists that cover conservation strategies, genetics, fish health and nutrition, fish husbandry, new technologies, and fisheries management.

As a stipulation of receiving the scholarships, students are required to report how the scholarship supports their academic pursuits.

Chester High student Matthew Brooks’ goal is to study hydrology at Chico State or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to become a hydrologist. Adam Branch plans to major in sustainability, specifically in the renewable energies field, and has applied to several state and U.C. schools. Damian Bergmann’s goal is to study agriculture and environmental plant sciences at Chico State or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to become an agricultural adviser.

Bergmann and Brooks created a water cleaning system that connects to the existing filter at the fish hatchery, located at CHS, and Branch creating an oxygen removing system that agitated the water to release oxygen into the air.