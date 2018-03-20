Citizens group revises cannabis ordinance

The Citizens Group for a Responsible Cannabis Ordinance has revised its draft ordinance for regulating marijuana activity in Plumas County. The group will submit its revised draft to the Plumas County Planning Department to replace an earlier version submitted last October.

While the group is still opposed to commercial cannabis activity in Plumas County, members have listened to input from county citizens who found CGRCO’s original draft ordinance unduly restrictive. Some of these citizens have wondered if the group wanted to restrict medical or recreational use.

“It has never been the intent of CGRCO to ban medical or recreational use of marijuana as granted under state law by Propositions 215 and 64,” said CGRCO member Dr. Jeff Kepple. “There are some who might believe that’s our objective. It is not.”

The revised CGRCO ordinance draft would allow for delivery of medical marijuana from dispensaries in other jurisdictions to patients who cannot or choose not to grow their own plants. This approach gives patients convenient access to their medicine while still prohibiting marijuana dispensaries in the county, an activity to which the group is opposed.

The ordinance also makes it easier for residents with smaller parcels to meet setback requirements from property lines by reducing the setback distance. This allows residents to use their separate and enclosed structures to grow their six plants while maintaining an adequate buffer between their grows and their neighbors’ backyards.

“We realize that some residents may have special property conditions and/or financial situations that would make compliance with outdoor building and setback requirements difficult,” said CGRCO member Bill Martin. “Our objective is to ease some of the restrictions in our original draft ordinance, while still preserving our goal of keeping Plumas County a commercial cannabis-free jurisdiction.”

CGRCO maintains that commercial cannabis activity would unalterably change the character of Plumas County in ways that would compromise safety, children’s health and negatively affect the natural environment.

To read CGRCO’s complete revised ordinance draft and to review the group’s mission and goals, go to PlumasGrow.com.