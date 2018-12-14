Co-op wants you to serve and is seeking board members

Quincy Natural Foods celebrated 40 years as a community owned food cooperative in Plumas County this year!

As a community owned business, the Co-op upholds a strong commitment to the community it serves, and now is your chance to give back and serve your Co-op.

Currently the Co-op is seeking potential candidates to run for its board. There will be three seats up for election in 2019. The qualifications are simple. You must be a member-owner for at least six months prior to the election in March, and shall not have any overriding conflict of interest with the Co-op. That’s it!

Of course, you’re probably thinking that’s too simple, and there must be other qualifications necessary to serve on the board. But literally that is all that is required. What really makes you a well “qualified” candidate is if you are: 1) Enthusiastic and supportive about what the Co-op does for its members and community; 2) Are willing and comfortable with taking on a leadership role; and 3) Are willing to learn, and work closely and cooperatively with fellow directors.

If you are interested in learning more about what it would entail to serve on the Co-op Board, a pre-election potential Candidate Orientation will be held Jan.15 from 4-5 p.m. at the White House across the street from Quincy Natural Foods.

During the orientation interested members will learn about the Co-op’s mission, what it does for the local community, the board’s role, and expectations of individual directors, as well as enjoy yummy refreshments! Afterward, potential candidates are encouraged to stay for the regular monthly board meeting at 5 p.m. If you attend the candidate orientation there is no obligation that you have to run for the 2019 election, but it is encouraged.

The process of getting on the ballot is as simple as the qualifications. All you need to do is self-nominate yourself by submitting a letter of intent by Jan. 31.

The letter format is provided by the Co-op in which you provide a short biography telling a little about yourself and why you would like to serve on the Co-op Board, as well as, providing a photograph of yourself. Candidate information is shared with member-owners in February and the election takes place during the whole month of March.

The current board is actively seeking potential candidates, so if you are interested please contact one of the current directors (contact info can be found on the Co-op website), or stop in the store and talk with General Manager Andrea Wilson or Member Services Coordinator Marcie Wilde.

Another way to be more involved and learn about the Co-Op is to become a member of one of the various board committees, or read some educational material from the Co-op’s website at qnf.weebly.com. Board meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, and committee meetings are generally held monthly with dates posted on the Co-op website.

This is my first year on the Board and I have found it very rewarding and enriching. You will get to work with amazing people and learn new things, while making a difference in your Co-op community.

But don’t just take my word; here are some testimonies from former Co-op Board Directors: “Working on the Co-op Board was an awesome learning experience working with great people, while providing a community service you can feel good about.” (Leslie Mink, 1995-1996; 2001-2005); “Being a Co-op Board member was a rewarding experience and incredible way to serve the community, be inspired, and support healthy food options for the well-being of the planet. Just try it!” (Terri Rust, 2009-2015); “Originally I was surprised when asked to fill a vacancy on the Board. The 11.5 years experience was gratifying, educational, and fit in with my goals to volunteer in our community. Our cooperative stores are jewels in this county.”(Michael Rodriguez, 2005-2017).

Other perks include a 15 percent discount for you and your family when you shop at the Co-Op, yummy food at all monthly board meetings so you don’t have to worry about dinner, and free training opportunities to help you learn and grow as a board director! On behalf of the board, I encourage any interested member-owner to consider running in 2019.

Or if you know of someone who you think would be a great candidate, encourage them to run. And don’t forget to save the date for the pre-election Candidate Orientation on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. at the White House across from the Co-Op. Again, there is no commitment to run to attend the orientation. Come check it out! If you do plan to attend though, please RSVP with Marcie Wilde at [email protected]