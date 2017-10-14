The coming revival of the Plumas economy
Plumas is a beautiful place to live, but a hard place to work. With an unemployment rate of 10.4 percent, we desperately need an economic boost to deliver jobs.
I’m new to Plumas. I moved up a year ago and have been renovating the Crescent Hotel and Store in Crescent Mills. People often ask me why I am investing my life savings in Plumas given the economic situation. I think the gloom about the economy is oversold and I’m optimistic we will see a significant economic revival over the next five years due to new technologies and crops.
The three biggest factors are:
1) Self-Driving Cars (Tourism)
Plumas is 4.5 hours from San Francisco, Tahoe is 3.5 hours. It’s exhausting to drive so far and that extra hour makes a huge difference when tourists plan their vacation. But from 2018, self-driving cars will be available and from 2022, all vehicle makers will offer this feature, and by 2025, the majority of cars will have this feature. Self-driving means you can kick-back, take a snooze and catch up on Facebook as you zip up the 70. The extra hour will be an extra hour of relaxing, and so not a problem at all. This will make Plumas much more accessible and bring a big boost to tourism.
2) The Sharing Economy (Tourism)
The internet allows owners to share and rent out their assets easily. For example, AirBnB (a play on air-bed and breakfast) started in 2007 and now books more nights than any hotel chain in the world, all without owning a single room.AirBnB allows property owners to make a few bucks by renting out rooms to tourists. It’s already very popular with more than 50 rooms and cottages available across Plumas. This could easily expand to 100 or 200 spaces across the county.
This model of renting assets to others will expand as we learn to cash in on that bedroom or extra car. There are plenty of spare bedrooms in Plumas and the unlocking of this value will provide cash to the residents and boost the number of visitors to our restaurants and events.
3) Commercial Cannabis (Ag jobs)
Legal cannabis is the U.S.’ fastest growing industry and offers a unique opportunity to California’s rural, agricultural counties.
Plumas will never be huge in the world of cannabis. Much of the land is protected forest and the high elevation delivers a short growing season. In addition, Plumas is far from major markets and growers may find it hard to complete with more established areas like Humboldt and Mendocino.
Yet, even with these challenges, commercial cannabis could provide a boost to local agriculture. Assuming the State and County establish reasonable regulations and investment is available, Plumas could easily host 30 commercial greenhouses. With five jobs per greenhouse, these 150 legal, well-paying jobs could make a big dent in the unemployment rate.
In summary, Plumas is poised for an economic revival. New technology and changes in regulation provide opportunities for growth.
But we have to want it. None of these three factors require government investment, but each need the support and understanding of the community and a certain degree of regulation to keep everyone happy and safe.
Please be optimistic and supportive as these opportunities develop and don’t forget to wave when you see your first self-driving car.
2 thoughts on “The coming revival of the Plumas economy”
Blah blah blah from the guy who places himself on a board in order to sway the agenda to meet his needs. Stay in Orinda, you’ve done enough harm to the cannabis community here.
Oh, gee…another San Franciscan gracing Sierrans with their enlightenment.
You destroyed your communities on the coast and are now try to bring those same ideals out here.
So you want to boost tourism, huh? You think these people need handouts from your self-important coastal friends – tossing money and candy out the windows as they sail through town in their self-driven cars? Buying up the few houses in the area, only to rent out as AirBnBs?
I guess your buddies would be appalled to see any logging being done to build said houses and cabins – or mining operations which provide the metals used for production of those self driving cars. But they probably won’t notice, as they’ll be “snooz[ing] and catch[ing] up on Facebook as [they] zip up the 70”.
So how about bringing back those industries that once allowed these mountain towns to truly succeed on their own? Do you really believe that the countries that we are currently buying those materials from give a damn about Environmental Impact Reports?
I already know your true response to these questions: out of sight/out of mind.
Am I right?
I wish you luck with your pipe dreams regarding economic recovery, but you should probably try to sell your ideas to those you’re haven’t destroyed with your bs bleeding heart agenda in the first place. Go join the Peace Corps and save the people from themselves somewhere else. Thanks!
Btw, I hope I’m not close enough to wave at that first self driving car…just before it plummets into the Feather.
And thanks for explaining the BnB acronym to us backward country folk. God knows Bed n’ Breakfasts were strictly a city-thing before the Internet!
Thanks again!