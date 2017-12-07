Community Chorus and Lake Almanor Hand Bell Ensemble to perform

The two performances of the Chester Community Chorus and Lake Almanor Hand Bell Ensemble’s 29th annual “Winter Concert” series is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

The performances take place at the Community United Methodist Church at the corner of Glenwood and Main streets in Chester.

This year’s concert, conducted by Jane Brown, is themed, “Festive Holidays,” covering traditional American Christmas songs along with a mix of international-flavored tunes.

Songs include a traditional Spanish carol called “Fum, Fum, Fum,” sung in English, a Chinese melody “Pengyou, Ting,” another song titled, “Sing Noel” which includes a blend of “African Noel” and “Go Tell it on The Mountain,” as well as a rendition of “Jazz Gloria,” featuring an upbeat performance, and a Swahili song called, “O Sisuni Mungu,” which is interpreted as “All Creatures of Our God and King,” with parts sung in both Swahili and English, plus a variety of additional English carols.

The Lake Almanor Hand Bell Ensemble, directed by Meridith Rosendahl, will perform “White Christmas” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

A group of women, The Kindred Spirits, will also perform at least three songs.

At the end of the concert, hot cider and cookies will be served after the Saturday performance only.

These concerts have been a mainstay of the holiday season in Chester for many years and are supported by community donations. Although there is no charge to attend the concert, a $5 donation is appreciated.