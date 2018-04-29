Community Connections seeks future direction

This was the 10th year Community Connections members have hosted the Quincy Community Supper in honor of National Volunteer Week. This year, new member and local chef Angela Hauner took the lead and she and her team prepared a delicious baked barbecued chicken meal for the 100-plus attendees.

Community Connections has over 300 members countywide who share their time and talents in service of each other and their communities each and every day.

In May, Community Connections will be holding three community focus groups to solicit members/sponsors and community input for restructuring this community support program to ensure sustainability for the next 10 years.

The locations, dates and times of these focus groups are:

– Quincy: Tuesday, May 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds, Mineral Building.

– Chester: Tuesday, May 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Community Wellness & Family Resource Center, 372 Main St.

– Portola: Thursday, May 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Portola Library, 34 Third Ave.

RSVP in advance to Program Coordinator Leslie Wall at 238-3611.

Community Connections is a service of Plumas Rural Services. If interested in learning more about the focus groups or the program, visit plumasruralservices.org or call the number above.