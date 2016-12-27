Feather Publishing, one of the collection sites for this year’s canned food drive, delivers 450 pounds of food to the food bank in Quincy. From left: Kaitlyn Dingel a Quincy High student who helped organize the drive as part of her senior project; Sandy Condon of Feather Publishing; Kitty Gay, the manager of the food bank; and Mark Jennings and Randy Stratton, also of Feather Publishing. Photo by Mike Taborski

Community is the giving spirit

Debra Moore, Managing Editor 0 Comment
An assembly line forms inside the St. John’s social hall the evening of Dec. 16 as volunteers fill 200 boxes of food for local families. Photo by Debra Moore

Quincy residents donated hundreds of pounds of food to help make the holidays merrier for their neighbors in need.

Feather Publishing delivered 450 pounds of canned goods and other nonperishable food to the food bank Dec. 14 and an equal amount came in from Plumas District Hospital.

Feather Publishing and Quincy Hotspot were two locations where community members could bring food items for the annual food drive.

Kitty Gay, manager of the local food bank, said that Sav Mor and Safeway also provided hunger bags filled at their locations.

Two of the youngest volunteers, 7-year-old Brooke, left, and her sister, Brynn, 5, handed empty boxes to their coworkers to fill. The sisters are the daughters of Sam and Ashley Blesse, who were also volunteering that evening. Photo by Debra Moore

On Friday evening, Dec. 16, volunteers assembled 200 boxes to be distributed to area families. Enough food to fill 100 boxes was set aside for Indian Valley families.

Members of the Quincy Lions Club, a contingent from Plumas District Hospital, community members, and food bank volunteers formed an assembly line to fill the baskets.

Gay said that she is grateful for the community’s generosity. “We’ve been giving out a lot of food this month,” she said.

 