Community support purchases new van for ALIVE

Plumas Rural Services announced the purchase of a new van for its ALIVE program through the aid of its many supporters in Plumas County.

ALIVE stands for “Adults for Learning and Growing; Integration in the community; Vocations of choice; and Enthusiasm for life.” The service provides a day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and supported employment services and assistance with developing independent living skills. For adults age 18 to 22, ALIVE offers transition services as they age out of public education programs.

Since 2012, the ALIVE program has condensed its fundraising efforts into a single event in the summer, the “Keep it Local” dinner at the Whitehawk Restaurant in Clio. This annual event includes dinner, a drawing and a silent auction, and encourages residents to patronize local businesses and support local community efforts. Since the start of this effort, ALIVE raised $30,000 toward the purchase of the van.

PRS thanked The Lodge at Whitehawk Ranch for hosting the annual event for ALIVE, with special thanks to Sharon Adams and Jerry Crowe for their support of the fundraiser. PRS would also like to acknowledge and thank the many merchants and golf courses throughout Plumas County, which generously donated goods and services for the silent auction packages and drawings over the years. Of course, PRS is also grateful to the many local residents who attended and otherwise donated to and supported this event.

A major focus of the ALIVE program is providing clients with the opportunity to become fully engaged and integrated into their community of residence. A second, equally important goal is to assist clients with developing the skills necessary to live as independently as possible. Both of these goals entail staff transporting ALIVE consumers, whether locally in Plumas County communities or on longer trips into Reno, Redding or Sacramento, for example.

The purchase of the new van permits ALIVE consumers to access their communities and learn about Plumas County and the surrounding areas. The van also supports consumers in getting to their jobs and other activities that support their independence.

ALIVE is a service of local nonprofit Plumas Rural Services. More information about ALIVE and the services and resources it offers to the community can be found on the PRS website at plumasruralservices.org or by calling 283-0111.