Confirmed wolf kill near Westwood

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a wolf kill on private land in western Lassen County.

According to a depredation determination posted on wildlife.ca.gov, investigators from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and the CDFW responded to a Nov. 27 report from a livestock producer who had found a dead, 70-pound calf.

The investigators were working in the area to remove fladry, fencing designed to discourage wolf attacks, and due to the logistics of preparing to ship the cattle to a winter range, the producer had removed the cattle from the fladry the previous day.

According to the report, the calf had not been consumed or scavenged, but there were multiple bite punctures with hemorrhage, evidence of predation as the hemorrhage indicates the animal was alive when the bites occurred.

The website also reports the bite marks on both rear legs, the chest behind both front legs, the neck and throat are “consistent with a wolf attack on live prey.”

In addition, wolf tracks were found in the mud near the carcass, and according to GPS data from the collared breeding female in the Lassen Pack, she was in the immediate area two days before the attack. No satellite location data was available the day of the attack.

The most recent confirmed depredation occurred about 18 miles away Sept. 19.

CDFW confirmed the presence of the Lassen Pack in July 2017.

History of possible wolf attacks in Lassen and Plumas counties

Here’s a brief summary of reports of possible wolf attacks according to the CDFW website. Based upon the investigator’s reports, since 2017 there have been five confirmed wolf kills, two probable wolf kills, six possible/unknown kills and 14 livestock deaths attributed to other causes.

Confirmed wolf kills

Nov. 27, 2018 – A 70-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County.

Sept. 7, 2018 – A 450-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County.

Aug. 15, 2018 – A 100-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County. Nine wolves — two adults, two yearlings and five pups — were observed near the carcass.

April 3, 2018 – A 200-pound calf on private land in Northern Plumas County. The calf survived the attack, but was euthanized the next day due to its injuries.

Oct. 13, 2017 – A 600-pound heifer on private land in Western Lassen County.

Probable wolf kill

June 1, 2018 – A completely consumed adult cow on private property in Southern Lassen County. Wolf tracks and scat were present near the carcass. CDFW reported “a reasonable likelihood that wolves killed the cow.”

Oct. 16, 2017 – A 650-pound cow on private land in Western Lassen County. Evidence of a chase and struggle area.

Possible/Unknown

Sept. 14. 2018 – An 1,100-pound cow on private land in Western Lassen County.

June 27, 2018 – A 250-pound calf on private land in Southern Plumas County.

June 17, 2018 – Two calf carcasses discovered on private land in Northern Plumas County. The rancher reported losing eight calves in a 30-day period.

May 26, 2018 – A 250-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County. Considerable bear, eagle and raven sign were present at the site. Evidence of bear feeding over an extended period.

Nov. 15, 2017 – A calf on private timber land in Western Lassen County. It was not possible to discern evidence of a predator attack.

Nov. 2, 2017 – An injured adult cow on private land in Western Lassen County. No conclusive evidence of a predator attack.

Other

Sept. 27, 2018 – A 90-pound calf on private land in Northern Plumas County.

Sept.19, 2018 – A 450-pound calf on public land in Western Lassen County.

Aug. 19, 2018 – A calf on public land in Western Lassen County.

July 1, 2018 – A 130-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County.

June 17, 2018 – A calf on private land in Western Lassen County.

June 10, 2018 – A 450-pound calf on private land in Southern Lassen County. Wolves were observed feeding on the carcass, but investigators found no evidence of a predator attack.

May 26, 2018 – A calf on private land in Southern Lassen County. No evidence of a predator attack, but the carcass of one 300-pound calf shows signs of bear feeding.

Jan. 19, 2018 – A 55-pound calf on private land in Northern Plumas County. No evidence of predator attack.

Nov. 20, 2017 – Ducks and chickens killed on private land in Western Lassen County. No wolf sign observed.

Nov. 7, 2017 – An adult cow on private land in Western Lassen County. No evidence the cow died from predation.

Sept. 30, 2018 – A 600-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County.

Sept. 30, 2017 – A 600-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County.

Sept. 30, 2017 – A 150-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County.

Sept. 17, 2017 – A 500-pound calf on private land in Western Lassen County.