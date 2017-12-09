Consistency leads to success

Last week I instigated a series on local hiking trails. This week included the Thanksgiving holiday. It started to dawn on me that I was not going to be “local.” I was headed off for a little family tour.

Wednesday evening I witnessed a very exciting game in Chester where the Volcano boys won the Northern California CIF championships. By the time the photos and celebration were winding down, it was 10 p.m.

I headed off to begin my adventure with a drive to Petaluma. I wanted to seize the opportunity to have breakfast with a friend who was flying to Thailand on Thanksgiving day to spend six weeks in a monastery, a first for me.

After a night’s sleep and breakfast, I drove up the scenic coast to have dinner with my sister. I was going to be a few hours early so I took a couple of detours along the way to hike a few redwood trails in the rain.

I definitely had the new article forefront in my mind as I layered up in plastic to venture out in the downpour. “It’s only water,” I told myself … and mud. But it was fun and it was kind of thrilling to fulfill my commitment of intention, alone and on the trail.

I did, however, have visions of collapsing cliffs near Big Sur as I neared the muddy overlook. I was sure I would survive the slide to the ocean 300 feet below, but was pretty sure my shoes were not ideal for the hike back up.

I know that consistency is the key to success for me and if I paused for Thanksgiving, I might pause for Christmas. So here are a few pictures from hikes that were not so local, but quite beautiful and very rewarding.