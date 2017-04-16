County museum foundation is beneficiary of substantial donation

Quincy resident David Heppler, with his daughter Mayli Menesini of Chico, made a $10,000 donation to the Plumas County Museum Association on March 30.

The Heppler family, residents of Plumas County for the past 45 years, made the donation because they “feel the Museum itself makes wonderful contributions to the county in the form of preserving local history countywide,” according to Heppler.

Heppler worked on the restoration of the museum’s 1878 Variel Home 20 years ago and still recalls the community effort made to fund that project. He feels this is one way for his family to help keep local history alive.