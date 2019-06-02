County’s independent audit shows Plumas government far from the red

Despite grumblings from the Plumas County Board of Supervisors and admonishments to cut costs and be prudent when spending, the county of Plumas had nearly $9 million in reserves, it was revealed May 21 during the county’s annual audit report.

The audit for the year ending June 30, 2018, was filled with positives, according to Norm Newell of Smith and Newell Certified Public Accountants, the county’s independent auditing firm.

The $9 million in reserves represented 15 percent of the budget, Newell told supervisors. That’s better than what is recommended that counties have on hand.

The general fund for that same period was $15 million higher than in 2016-17, Newell said. That was cash basis not accruals.

Newell, seated with Plumas County Auditor Roberta Allen, didn’t take up too much time during the short meeting with the public portion lasting just a little more than a half-hour. Treasurer/Tax Collector Julie White was seated in the audience to answer any questions.

“The takeaway from the audit presentation is that the county is in good financial shape at this point in time,” Allen said after the meeting.

“However, as reflected in the Statement of Net Position, the funds available to meet obligations is decreasing, most due to the unfunded pension and OPEB (Other Postemployment Benefits for retiree health insurance) liabilities which are increasing at an alarming rate,” Allen said.

“Even though the fund balance of the general fund appears healthy in this financial report, costs are rising and will have significant negative impact (on) fund balances in future years,” Allen said referring to the unassigned $8,939,768.

Supervisors unanimously approved the audit. Supervisor Michael Sanchez wasn’t present.

The state of Plumas 2018

In taking supervisors through some of the audit report’s highlights, Newell said that a “clean, unmodified opinion” is what they want. He also complimented supervisors on the audit’s findings.

Allen explained that the clean, unmodified opinion “means that the financial statements are free of material misstatements and present fairly the financial condition of the county.”

Directing supervisors to page 16 of the audit report, Newell said that to get a handle on what the county was doing, “this is the page to go to.”

Everything about the county is presented here, Newell added.

Total assets for the fiscal year ending in 2018 amounted to $118,697,987.

Governmental activities that include cash and investments, receivables and capital assets, among other categories, totaled $107,920,522.

Business type activities totaled $10,777,465.

Deferred outflows of resources included deferred pension and deferred OPEB totaled $12,082,487.

Liabilities that include salaries and benefits, accounts payable and other categories totaled $87,414,690, according to the audit report.

As an interesting note salaries and benefits totaled $1,577,228.

Deferred inflows of resources that includes just two categories of deferred pension adjustments and deferred OPEB adjustments, totaling $1,086,230.

Newell explained that net pensions and OPEBs are always areas of concern. Net pensions were up about 12 percent over 2017.

The net positions category is an interesting area to consider in the report. The net investment in capital assets totals $43,116,352. Governmental activities totaled $36,038,100. Business type activities totaled $7,078,252.

Breaking down the restricted areas, general government totals $5,087,006; public protection totals $2,457,709; health and welfare totals $9,636,122; public assistance totals $3,884,052; public ways and facilities totals $10,709,976; capital project totals $254,389; and debt service totals $1,873,833.

In this category, unrestricted amounts for governmental activities are represented as ($34,330,857), and business type activities as (409,028) for a total of ($34,739,885).

“That’s looking at the big picture for the county,” Newell said.

Findings, recommendations

For the second time in two years, Smith and Newell found that the county is underinsuring for landfill liability coverage. “Insurance coverage should be maintained in order to minimize the risk of loss,” according to the company.

According to Smith and Newell’s findings this correction was partially implemented.

The director of Solid Waste, which is Bob Perreault, the director of Public Works, is the individual responsible for correcting the landfill insurance coverage. The anticipated completion date is June 30.

In another area, the auditing firm learned that the county needed to reconcile monies held in the evidence trust. “At the time of our fieldwork we noted that approximately $17,000 held in the evidence trust had been held for more than 10 years,” Newell explained in a comment letter.

Old deposits hadn’t been reviewed at least periodically to determine if they should be refunded or forfeited, according to Newell’s research. “Good internal control requires that all deposits be reviewed periodically to determine if they should be refunded or forfeited,” Newell explained.

Newell recommended that this should be changed. It was recommended that the auditor-controller meet with the sheriff’s office staff and establish review procedures. This should be done by the last day of the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Another concern was under the Welfare Trust fund. “At the time of our audit, we noted $111,928 held in the Welfare Trust fund from EBT (electronic benefit transfer for the CalFresh or supplemental nutrition assistance program) overpayments,” according to Newell.

It was explained that this was a simple error, that EBT overpayments were recorded in the Welfare Trust Fund rather than the Welfare Operating Fund, Newell explained.

What happened was that cash in the Welfare Trust Fund was overstated and cash in the Welfare Operating Fund was understated. “We recommend that these funds be reviewed and reclassified in the appropriate fund,” Newell explained in his letter.

In further examining the Welfare Trust Fund, Social Services determined that the fund was no longer needed and closed it in January 2018.

It was also found that a prior year’s recommendation is that the cash ledger for monies held in the Public Guardian Trust be reconciled to the cash in the county treasury. This was implemented.

The Plumas County Museum was listed as a concern the previous audit and needed to be resolved by issuing receipts for actual amounts collected.

It was also recommended that the fairgrounds purchase and use a restrictive endorsement stamp for petty cash. This was implemented.

Smith and Newell also recommended that animal control issue official county receipts for collections. That too was implemented.

Another issue for the prior year was with the sheriff’s inmate account. “We recommend that all bank accounts be reconciled and all adjustments be recorded in a timely manner,” the accountants recommended. It, too, was done.

What the opinion means

When asked to define what Norm Newell meant by the county having a clean and unqualified opinion in the 2018 audit report, Plumas County Auditor/Controller included information from the American Institute of CPAs for clarification.

Unqualified opinion. An unqualified opinion states that the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the entity in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles.

Qualified opinion. A qualified opinion states that, except for the effects of the matter(s) to which the qualification relates, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position, results of operations, and cash flows of the entity in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles.

Adverse opinion. An adverse opinion states that the financial statements do not present fairly the financial position, results of operations, or cash flows of the entity in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles.

Disclaimer of opinion. A disclaimer of opinion states that the auditor does not express an opinion on the financial statements.