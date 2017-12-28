CRC students benefit with Sport Success

Sport Success, Inc., the Portola nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing sport opportunities in the Portola area, was awarded a $3,364 grant from the Walton’s Grizzly Lodge/ Stein Family Foundation, which owns and operates Walton’s Grizzly Lodge Summer Camp outside of Portola.

Sport Success is currently offering agility obstacle course, gymnastics and trampoline and tumbling classes at its site in Portola, and in October began providing physical education programming for C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School. “We are very grateful for this generous grant from the Walton’ Grizzly Lodge/ Stein Family Foundation,” said Sport Success’ Executive Director Susan Jacobson. “ It will allow us to purchase a “class-set” of equipment for our new pilot program called Adventure PE and additional equipment needed for our classes.”

The organization will add classes in youth rock climbing, snow sports and birthday parties in the coming year. “Having a wide variety of youth sports equipment on hand allows Sport Success to introduce area youth to a variety options available in their backyard. Having that introduction helps fight childhood obesity and develops lifelong healthy habits,” said Jacobson.

The Walton family founded Walton’s Grizzly Lodge Summer Camp in 1926. Today, their great-grandchildren are proud to continue the tradition as fourth generation owners and directors and give back to organizations in the area through their nonprofit foundation, the Stein Family Foundation.

The camp states that one of its purposes is “the belief in the magic of camp and its power to change lives.” That purpose is much like that of Sport Success in using quality experiences to make lifelong positive impressions on the life of others; Walton’s in a camp setting and Sport Success through sport.

Sport Success welcomes both donations and grant funding to further its reach both locally and nationwide. For more information, to sign up for classes or make a donation, visit its website at sportsuccess.org or call 316-1001.

More information on Walton’s Grizzly Lodge Summer Camp can be found on its website at grizzlylodge.com.