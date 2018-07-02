Crescent Mills kicks off market with Block Party

With all the newbies moving into Crescent Mills these days, Crescent Country owner Lisa Forcino decided something had to be done to welcome them. Her idea piggybacked on this year’s fair theme: “Welcome to the Neighborhood.” She decided to host a good old-fashioned block party June 9.

Forcino, along with new business owner Ginger Gamble, whose Gigi’s Market is opening any day now across the street from Crescent Country, hosted the party along with a new feature in Indian Valley — a summer marketplace — on June 16.

The women reached out to small businesses and artisans around the county to set up booths in the Crescent Country parking lot. For $10 for a 10-foot by 10-foot booth, local merchants could display and sell their wares. The parking lot was full.

For this first market, she hosted a block party — complete with an actual block — that will be showcased at the fair this year. Free popcorn and taco bar along with ice tea were served. For a first time event, there were a good number of people taking part.

Forcino plans on one open-air market a month through October. The next one is set for Saturday, July 7. Interested venders can contact Forcino at 284-6016.