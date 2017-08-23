Crews continue grueling mop-up

8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23: The Forest Service announced this morning that fire crews are continuing their work on the 58-acre Toll Fire (now 85 percent contained) and the 300-acre Squirrel Fire (now 75 percent contained). Both fires brokes out Sunday afternoon; a man has been charged in arson for those fires. Spread is minimal, though there have been flareups on the Squirrel. Once the spread is completely contained, helicopters will focus on interior hotspots, while crews on the ground continue the grueling mop-up work. Yesterday’s storms produced little moisture, but the potential for more fires from lightning.