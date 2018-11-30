Crews work on Highway 70; no estimate for reopening

Highway 70 remains closed from Cherokee Road to the Greenville Wye as crews work to make the roadway safe for motorists. A Caltrans District 2 spokesman said that crews are removing hazardous trees, cleaning culverts and clearing mud and debris from the highway. At the time there is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen. Caltrans said that crews did not have time to stabilize the area after the Camp Fire before rains arrived this week, exacerbating the already dangerous situation.

Some motorists are being allowed to travel west at the Greenville Wye to locations in the Canyon, but not thru traffic. Updated information will be provided as it becomes available.