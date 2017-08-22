Critical day for fire crews

8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22: This is a critical day for firefighters as they tackle the Squirrel and Toll fires near Quincy. That was the word that came out of this morning’s 6 a.m. briefing. Crews continued to build line around the fires where access is possible. The Squirrel Fire in particular is in steep, rugged terrain. The Toll Fire stands at 70 acres and is 40 percent contained. The larger Squirrel Fire is at 300 acres and 5 percent contained. Thunderstorms and erratic winds are expected later today, which will further challenge the fire-fighting effort. A second firefighter was injured yesterday, when he received steam burns to his arm. He was treated and released. On Sunday, another firefighter suffered from heat-related conditions.