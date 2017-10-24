Cromberg man missing

Cadaver dogs were out this past weekend in efforts to locate a Cromberg resident possibly missing since Sept. 19.

“We had search and rescue and four different dogs” searching for William Millard, said Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood on Monday, Oct. 23.

Millard’s daughter, Christy Millard, grew concerned about the whereabouts of her father. A neighbor in Cromberg also notified the Plumas County Sheriff’s dispatch that she saw her neighbor’s truck in the woods near Rattlesnake Road.

A deputy reported that he had talked with another person who knew where the truck was located and was willing to guide him to that location. That individual said that he thought the truck was there for two or three weeks.

Local hospitals were contacted in an effort to locate Millard. When he wasn’t found, the Sheriff’s Office called out dogs trained in cadaver searches to search the hillsides and roads in the vicinity where the truck was discovered, Hagwood said.

At this time, Hagwood said the Sheriff’s Office has already devoted a lot time and resources to finding Millard. Aside from his truck, they’ve found no sign of the man believed to be in his early 70s.

Hagwood said that at this time there is no evidence that foul play is a factor.

“We will continue to keep looking,” Hagwood said, as long as resources and weather allow.

If anyone has any information about William Millard, a 25-year Cromberg resident, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 283-6300 or 283-6375.