The Quincy office of the California Highway Patrol has posted these current road conditions:

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM 1 MI WEST OF BELDEN TO 9 MI WEST OF THE JCT OF SR 89 (PLUMAS CO)

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM 10 MI EAST OF QUINCY TO 8 MI WEST OF BLAIRSDEN (PLUMAS CO) /LEE SUMMIT/

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM 8 MI WEST OF BLAIRSDEN TO BLAIRSDEN (PLUMAS CO)

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM BLAIRSDEN TO 1 MI EAST OF PORTOLA (PLUMAS CO)

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON SINGLE AXLE DRIVE VEHICLES TOWING TRAILERS FROM 1 MI EAST OF PORTOLA TO BECKWOURTH (PLUMAS CO)