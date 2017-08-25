DA cites evidence in arson case; bail remains at $1 million

2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25: During today’s court proceedings, the attorney for Jeffery Cameron Schmid asked Superior Court Judge Ira Kaufman to reduce the $1 million bail amount set for his client. Attorney Craig Osborne said the bail amount was out of reach for his client. He said Schmid would not be a flight risk because of family ties to the area and he had been in custody without incident. District Attorney David Hollister said he couldn’t argue with the points made by counsel, but that he has evidence — including tire treads, shoe prints and electronic surveillance — that put Schmid at the scene of the fires, as well as the admission from Schmid that he had a “lack of control” when it came to the fires. “If bail were set lower it could endanger our communities,” Hollister told Kaufman. The judge agreed and declined to reduce bail, stating, “Public safety is the primary concern of the court.” No plea was entered during the proceedings, and the arraignment was continued to Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 1:30 p.m. Schmid is charged with one count of aggravated arson pertaining to the Minerva Fire and four counts of arson with regard to other area fires including the most recent Toll and Squirrel fires. He was arrested Sunday, Aug. 20 and remains in custody in the Plumas County jail.