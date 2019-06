Brian Dahle has defeated Kevin Kiley in the District 1 Senate race. According to the results released by the California Secretary of State’s Office, Dahle received 53.2 percent of the vote to Kiley’s 46.8 percent. In Plumas County, Dahle garnered 65.66 percent to Kiley’s 34.34 percent. Dahle has represented Plumas County in the state assembly; an election will be scheduled to fill that now vacant seat. Kiley will continue to serve the Sixth Assembly District.