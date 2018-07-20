Dancing is enough
High Sierra Music Festival brought thousands of music fans to Plumas County to dance outside in the beautiful Sierra while listening to the sounds of their favorite bands. A small group of fans took their music straight, no chaser.
Wharf Rats started in San Francisco when some Grateful Dead fans stopped adding libations to their concert experience and started taking in the music au naturale. The group is intended to be easy to find at concerts by its trademark symbol: yellow balloons.