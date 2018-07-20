Friday, July 20, 2018
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Sports 

Dancing is enough

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor 0 Comments
Dan Roberts, left, and Ron Wingeart are winded from dancing. They took their yellow balloon “safe zones” with them July 6 to dance on the front line at HSMF. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

High Sierra Music Festival brought thousands of music fans to Plumas County to dance outside in the beautiful Sierra while listening to the sounds of their favorite bands. A small group of fans took their music straight, no chaser.

Wharf Rats started in San Francisco when some Grateful Dead fans stopped adding libations to their concert experience and started taking in the music au naturale. The group is intended to be easy to find at concerts by its trademark symbol: yellow balloons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available