‘Diamonds in the Rough’ to benefit Chester woman

The Chester/Lake Almanor area has long been known as a community that rallies together when it comes to helping a community member in need.

The Rotary Club of Chester recently learned about just such a person through one of its members.

When Rotarian John DeJong heard about the plight of 30-year-old Katie Graveen he knew he had to do something to help.

As a result DeJong has initiated a fundraiser sponsored by Chester Rotary to help Katie Graveen with the medical treatment costs that are needed to preserve her health.

‘Diamonds in the Rough’ is the name of the event.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Higgins Ranch, 800 Wagon Road in Chester.

Any donation of $25 or more includes entry to the champagne/wine & hors d’oeuvre event, and any donation of $100 or more will qualify the donor to a chance in the drawing for a diamond ring that has $4,500 in diamonds.

The ring was donated through the generosity of Sherrie Thrall.

There will be live music provided and non-alcoholic drinks will be available.

Graveen was born in Westwood and lived there and in Susanville until graduating from high school.

She lived out of the area for a while, but moved to Chester in 2014 with her son to be close to her family and to enjoy the forests she had always loved so much.

During this time she began to notice a rapid decline in her health and even with regular medical help she continued to experience persistent debilitating symptoms.

Finally in 2016 she was diagnosed with Chronic Neurological Lyme Disease and multiple tick-borne co-infections.

In the last year she has received confirmation that several organs and body functions are nearing failure mode.

Her condition required her to leave her job at Cal Sierra Title and relocate to Reno to receive treatment at the Sierra Integrative Medical Center (SIMC).

SIMC is purported to offer some of the most advanced therapeutic options available for the treatment of Lyme disease.

Because some of its treatments go above and beyond the use of traditional antibiotics they are not necessarily recognized by traditional insurance and require out-of-pocket payment.

Due to her self-pay status continued treatments are dependant on continuous payments.

Any checks should be made to Chester Rotary and they are tax deductible.

Rotary President Becky Brewster stressed, “All proceeds will go to help cover medical costs for Katie.”

Tickets to the fundraiser are available at Lake Almanor Brokers, Coldwell Banker Kehr O’Brien or by calling 249-2516.