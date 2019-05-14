Disposal of Green Waste at the Chester Landfill

The Plumas County Solid Waste Division announced that Friday, May 10, is the opening date of the 2019 Green Waste Receiving Program at the Chester Landfill for the disposal of green waste (woody and non-woody) for the Lake Almanor Basin area of Plumas County.

“Woody green waste” is defined as woody debris such as dry pinecones, brush and tree trunks, limbs and branches.

“Non-woody green waste” is defined as pine needles, garden waste, leaves, green (not dry) pinecones, weeds and grass clippings.

All green waste types will be accepted at the Chester Landfill at a reduced rate of $5 per cubic yard on the following days:

– Tuesday, from 8 a.m. – noon; Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; closed noon – 12:30 p.m.

Only green waste will be accepted at the Chester Landfill. All loads are subject to strict load checking by the facility attendant. Green waste contaminated with other types of waste or construction debris will be rejected by the onsite attendant.

Green waste not accepted at the Chester Landfill:

– Stumps,

– Rounds greater than 12 inches in diameter,

– Limbs, branches or tree trunks greater than 4 feet in length and 12 inches in diameter,

– Construction debris.

At the option of the customer, all green waste will continue to be accepted at the Chester-Lake Almanor Transfer Station at a non-reduced rate of $17.44 per cubic yard on Friday through Tuesday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed 12 – 12:30 p.m.