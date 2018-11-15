DNA to be conducted

A University of California professor has been tentatively identified as the victim in a fire that destroyed two units at the Pine Hill Motel west of Quincy early Oct. 28. A third unit was heavily damaged.

Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood said that Eldridge Moores, 80, of Davis died in the fire.

Hagwood said that next of kin in Yolo County have been notified of Moores’ death.

The Washoe County Coroner will perform DNA tests or use dental records to positively identify the victim, he said.

It was around 5 a.m. on Oct. 28 when the first calls about a fire at the Pine Hill Motel first came into the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center in Quincy.

Quincy, Long Valley and Meadow Valley fire departments, the Plumas National Forest fire crews and a Plumas District Hospital medical team were dispatched to the location.

A back draft from the front unit caused both connecting units and a neighboring one to ignite. Moores’ body was recovered in the bathroom of his unit.