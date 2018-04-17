Dollar General now open

Greenville is now the site of the newest Dollar General, which celebrated its grand opening March 24.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General stores focus on providing a selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health and beauty products. The store’s layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need and the company is currently hiring at the Greenville location.

Since the grand opening, Dollar General in downtown Greenville has enjoyed a steady stream of customers. The RedBox feature in front of the store seems to be particularly popular.