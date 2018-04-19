Downtown Quincy’s hanging baskets require more than sun and water

The downtown Quincy flower baskets are coming back for the summer of 2018 — with the community’s help. Organizers need to raise $4,000 by Friday, May 11, to purchase and care for 25 flower baskets which hang from the lampposts during the summer months. That’s five more than last year so it will be even more beautiful.

The impact of an individual gift will bea more beautiful downtown, a positive effect on the local economy and one part time job.

The Quincy Flower Basket committee — Emily Webb, Chris Murray, George Terhune, Karen Kleven and Valerie Flanigan — were happy with the flower baskets last year and will be using the same techniques to keep them beautiful all summer. Of course, organizers will be hiring someone to water and take care of the flowers from June through September, and that person will be Valerie Flanigan, who treats those flowers like they are her children.

Donations can be taken to Carey’s Candy Co., Plumas Arts, Forest Stationers, Body and Soul or Emily’s Garden. Those who choose to sponsor one basket for the whole summer will have a plaque under a flower basket recognizing their gift.

In the past, several organizations and businesses have chosen that option along with families that want to recognize a loved one. For example, Frances Kleven chose to sponsor one basket in 2015 in memory of her grandmother and another family in 2017 honored a new grandchild.

The hanging flower baskets are only possible with community financial and volunteer support.

For more information or volunteering opportunities, contact Emily Webb at Emily’s Garden on Main Street at 283-1033 or [email protected].