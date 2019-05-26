Ducks and Scouts go hand in hand?

Boy Scouts seem to be able to handle just about anything because their motto is “Be Prepared.” That idea was put to good use as Chester Troop 36 joined members of the Rotary Club of Chester to literally handle 4,000 plastic yellow ducks that needed to be sorted by number for the Great Feather River Duck Race in July. The smiles didn’t fade even after three hours of sorting and they broadened substantially when a delicious spare rib dinner was served. Photo by Gregg Scott