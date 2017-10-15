Eastern Plumas doctor weighs in on negative impacts of commercial cultivation

I’ve been delighted to be part of the Plumas County community since 2002 when I joined Eastern Plumas Health Care as an emergency physician. Ours is a wonderful community, and as Dr. Jeff Kepple emphasized in his public letter, that is in no small part due to the wonders of nature that surround us all here in Plumas County.

I’ve been medical director of Eastern Plumas emergency department and hospital since 2012.As an emergency physician, I see many patients who use marijuana on a daily basis, as well as, of course, those who smoke tobacco and drink alcohol.I also see many who use prescription narcotics and anxiety reducing medications.Sadly, I see, as well, many who are in the grip of methamphetamine use.

These are all psychoactive drugs. That is, they are drugs that change a person’s mental or emotional state. What I see, with clarity, is that every psychoactive drug is prone to becoming a crutch. People tend to use psychoactive drugs to manage their own moods and emotions. That deprives people of the opportunity to work out their personal difficulties in a natural way. Worse, psychoactive drugs tend to become the chief priority in a person’s life, leading to all sorts of dysfunctional behavior, even sometimes, in the worst cases, violence and crime. That is why psychoactive drugs, such as marijuana, have traditionally been considered vices. They are harmful, in greater or lesser degree, to those who use them.

To allow commercial marijuana cultivation in Plumas County would bring a destructive and degrading influence into our community.A culture is made of people, and those who make their living by cultivating marijuana are inextricably bound to the downstream effects of marijuana use and so would permanently bind our community to the whole culture of marijuana dependence.

We, all of us, in Plumas County would think of ourselves differently if commercial marijuana growing is allowed.Rather than viewing ourselves mainly in the light of the beauty of the nature surrounding us, we would see ourselves more and more as a center of marijuana growing culture. Allowing commercial marijuana growing would produce innumerable subtly harmful effects in our community that would increase and expand with time.

That would not be good for our community, and it is not what the people of Plumas County want.

I strongly advise against allowing commercial growing of marijuana in Plumas County.