Preliminary election results should be available for Plumas County shortly after 8 p.m. with a summary report expected by 8:30 p.m. tonight. Click on this link to obtain the latest results.

Because this was an all-mail election, votes will continue to be tabulated as they arrive in the coming days — ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 6 to be counted.

Kathy Williams, the county’s chief elections official, said that final results won’t be available until 10 days following the election, allowing time for voters who submitted ballots without signatures to supply them. The final summary results should be posted Nov. 16.